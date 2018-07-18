SALT LAKE CITY — Beginning July 25, the city will begin a $14 million project to repair and replace nearly 100-year-old sewer and water lines on both sides of 1300 East between 1300 South and 2100 South.

The project, being undertaken by the city’s Public Utilities Department, is expected to last until mid-January 2019.

Once that work is done, the city’s Engineering Division will begin repaving the road and making other improvements to the eight-block stretch, starting in the spring of 2019. The full project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019.

The city said Phase 1 of the project will rehabilitate sewer lines with a “cured-in-place-pipe” method, which will speed construction by reducing excavation and repair time. Two major water lines will then be replaced to increase capacity, reliability and redundancy of culinary water distribution.

Water and sewer services will continue throughout the work. Residents and businesses on the corridor will receive a notice 48 hours in advance should service interruptions be necessary.

Phase II, expected to begin next spring, will include a new storm drain system, curbs and gutters. Crews will also repair driveways, sidewalks and access ramps as needed.

During construction, residents and commuters should anticipate lane closures, detours, occasional night work at intersections, traffic delays, construction-related noise, possible water shutdowns and temporary driveway restrictions.

A 24/7 project telephone hotline (801-483-6898) and email address ([email protected]) have been created for residents to submit questions and concerns. Additionally, a project website — https://www.slc.gov/mystreet/2018/06/28/1300east — will routinely provide progress reports and updates on delays.