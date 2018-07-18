NEOLA, Duchesne County — A Roosevelt man who worked part time at an elementary school in Duchesne County was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of sexually abusing children.

Jacob Gary Christensen, 26, is charged in three separate cases in 8th District Court with sex abuse of a child and sodomy on a child, first-degree felonies; plus sodomy on a child and two counts of sex abuse of a child, second-degree felonies.

Christensen worked at Neola Elementary School, but none of his alleged victims attended the school, according to the district.

Christensen is accused of abusing three boys between the ages of 7 and 11 over the past year, according to charging documents.

He was a part time or "seasonal" employee with the school district, said spokesman Scott Forsyth, meaning he worked mainly on an as-needed basis with no expectation his employment would continue after the end of the school year.

Christensen began working part time at Neola Elementary in January of 2015, and most recently worked there during the 2017-18 school year. Forsyth said he worked as a teacher's aide in the computer lab and as a custodian.