SALT LAKE CITY — You might have had trouble using Snapchat, Spotify, Pokemon Go and Discord on Tuesday night.

And it’s reportedly Google’s fault.

As CNBC reported, Google’s Cloud Platform faced several issues Tuesday night, creating problems on a number of Google-owned domains and apps, such as Snapchat, Discord and Spotify.

Users reported issues with Agile CRM, Instapage, Pivotal Tracker, Soucegraph and, yes, even Pokemon Go, according to CNBC.

"We are aware of issues affecting some of our GCP services and the team is actively investigating," Google said in a statement.

The issues impacted websites like Drudge Report and Breitbart, which both went down midday Tuesday.

Drudge Report and Breitbart started working again after a half hour.

Those went back online by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Fortune reported.

Google also confirmed that all problems were fixed and broken websites and apps should be back online now.

Google said the issues were related to Stackdriver, “which provides performance and diagnostics data to public cloud users,” according to CNBC.

But problems lasted into the night for some users.

Social media users expressed frustration over the noted issues. Snapchat, Spotify, Discord and Pokemon Go all apologized for the issues.

