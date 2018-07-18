KAYSVILLE — As Dave Earnshaw sat on a bus crammed with runners, the inquiry from a fellow participant felt more like a joke than a prophetic question.

“I was sitting on the bus (taking him and a friend to the starting line of their first half marathon),” he said, “next to a friend, and one of the pacers said to me and my buddy, ‘When are you going to run your first full (marathon).’ We laughed. We had no idea what we were in for.”

What Earnshaw found in that first 13.1-mile race was a passion for a sport he’d previously viewed as a way to lose weight so he could get into cycling.

“After I finished the half I was hooked,” he said. “I talked to a friend of mine about running a half. She was in Lehi and I was in Kaysville, so I (created) a Facebook group so we could track our mileage and push each other.”

The friend became injured, and so Earnshaw decided to add his wife and some other friends to the group so they could provide each other with training support and information.

“Our page (Run4Fun) is now 5,600 strong and we grow about 25 people a week,” he said. “It’s primarily in Utah, and it’s a closed group (so we) don’t bother our non-running friends. But I accept almost everyone.”

The group became key to his marathon training when he undertook his first marathons in Salt Lake and Ogden in 2014. When he ran the Revolution Run on Jan. 1, 2014, he saw dozens of runners who were members of Run4Fun, and some of them even drew the number four on their legs or arms to show solidarity with one another.

“I get a lot of support and encouragement,” he said. “There are several running groups out there, so I had no idea it would get this big.”

Earnshaw will run the Deseret News Marathon on Tuesday — his fourth consecutive Pioneer Day marathon.

“I’ve run it three years in a row, and every year I beat my time,” he said. “I actually love the course, I love the race. I think it gets a bad rap because of the heat because it's in July, but I really like the marathon.”

Earnshaw didn’t decide to run Tuesday’s marathon until a few days ago, so he’s not putting any pressure on himself to beat last year’s four hours and seven minutes. For him, it will be a chance to enjoy what the sport has brought to his life since that first bus ride.

“For me, I get out of my own head,” he said. “I’m alone with my thoughts, but I can tune things out. That’s what I enjoy about running. Like most people, I run for fitness. But I just run because it’s something I can do. I just love being out there. I love running.”

Online registration for the Deseret News races, including the marathon, half marathon and 10K, end on July 20. In-person registration will still be available at the packet pick-up on Monday at the Marriott University Park Hotel, 480 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City.