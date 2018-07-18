Bingham begins the 2018 season ranked No. 1 in the Deseret News statewide top 25 rankings for the ninth straight year, and it will have several opportunities to validate that ranking early in the season.

In the first three weeks defending 6A champion Bingham plays at No. 3 Orem, at No. 2 at East and then home to No. 7 Herriman. Each opponent presents a unique and difficult test for a Bingham defense that returns six starters, including last year’s 6A MVP Simote Pepe.

Orem is the defending 4A state champ, and it also is loaded with returning starters, including 4A MVP Puka Nacua.

Defending 5A state champion Lehi begins the season ranked No. 14 after graduating 10 seniors who were voted either Deseret News first team or second team.

Rounding out the preseason top 10 — which is correlated to the preseason coaches class-by-class rankings — is No. 4 Skyridge, No. 5 Corner Canyon, No. 6 Lone Peak, No. 7 Herriman, No. 8 American Fork, No. 9 Timpview and No. 10 Syracuse.

