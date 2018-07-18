SALT LAKE CITY — A confrontation between two Randlett, Uintah County, residents in April has resulted in one man being charged with murder.

Andy Phillips Cabututan, 46, was charged last week in 8th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony.

He is accused of hitting William "Bill" Russell Love, 67, in the head with a shovel. Charging documents say the incident happened May 1, even though Love's obituary lists his death as April 13, which is the day police were called to the scene.

A possible motive for the crime is not revealed in court documents.

Love, a native of Texas, moved to the Uinta Basin shortly after his marriage in 1982 and "drove a truck in the oilfield until his retirement five years ago," according to his obituary. He then started C&B Taxi service.

"He loved people and was willing to help out everyone, sometimes at the expense of himself and his family. He was a collector of everything: knives, guns, antiques, anything. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, was a welder, and had a fondness for Corvettes. He was a legendary storyteller," the obituary says.

An initial court appearance for Cabututan is scheduled for Wednesday.

In 2015, after being convicted in several cases, Cabututan was ordered to serve a year at the Utah State Prison as he served his sentences concurrently, according to court records. Among his convictions, he was found guilty of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.