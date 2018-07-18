WEST JORDAN — A certified nursing assistant has been charged with stealing from the person he was caring for.

Roberto Benvenutto, 49, of Taylorsville, was charged Tuesday with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony.

In February, Benvenutto was a CNA for a patient at an assisted living center in West Jordan. The patient noticed her iPad was missing and asked her daughter to help find it, according to charging documents.

Using an app to find the location of the iPad, the daughter discovered it was in Taylorsville, and the iPad's name had been changed to "rober's iPad," the charges state.

Several days later, Unified police were contacted and interviewed Benvenutto.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday.