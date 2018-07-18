HERRIMAN — Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke insists something has to be done about the way refereeing is conducted in MLS after a controversial no-call against Justen Glad on Saturday night against Minnesota United. Glad was stiffed-armed by Minnesota striker Darwin Quintero who found Ibson for the team’s first goal.

The call was not reviewed by the video assistant referee and Petke’s protests got him kicked out of the match. United won the match 3-2. After the match, Petke went on a viral rant.

Mike Petke goes on another classic rant against MLS referees after @RealSaltLake's 3-2 loss to Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/DWwjoBhw77 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) July 15, 2018

The next day, he apologized to fans via Twitter for swearing.

After 0 hours sleep last night and a long day, I have re-examined my comments after the game and I feel an apology is in order so here it is. I apologize to my organization, MLS, the supporters all around the league and my family FOR CURSING on air. — @petkemike (@petkemike) July 16, 2018

That was uncalled for and immature of me. It was in the heat of the moment and I will try not to let it happen again, no matter how worked up I get — @petkemike (@petkemike) July 16, 2018

During the 2017 season, Petke was fined a $3,000 after a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City for a similar outburst. He expects to be fined and possibly suspended after his rant and challenge to Jeff Agoos, who is the senior vice president of MLS.

Petke's solution to avoid outbreaks like this one in the first place? Get referees in front of the media and utilize the VAR.

“I want them to be open to media questions, 100 percent,” Petke said. “And I’m not just saying on the controversial calls. I’m saying there should be a relationship built to the fanbase to the coaches to the owners and it should be public because at the end of the day, I might not agree with them, but at least I get credit for standing up in front of the camera and saying 'this is how I saw it.'”

According to Goal, the on-field decision of a play is correct unless there is video evidence that shows contrary. Not every play can be reviewed, only match-changing decisions like goals, penalties and red cards. However, the VAR is not always utilized by referees depending on the climate of the game.

"I know every coach and the majority of players feel the same way — I know it. It's the elephant in the room, the pink elephant in the corner, that no one wants to talk about," Petke said of the misuse of the VAR.

During RSL’s 2017 season, the team fell one goal short of the playoffs. According to Petke, “perhaps the one point minimal that we could have gotten in Minnesota is going to be the difference again.”

Several players on RSL's roster were disappointed in the outcome of the match but were glad Petke stood up for the team — even if it meant a fine or possible suspension. Other players want to put the whole experience behind them with the Rocky Mountain Cup on the line for Saturday night's game against the Colorado Rapids.

"Dropping three in Minnesota was definitely disappointing so we need to focus in this week and try to get three points," said Brooks Lennon, who logged one assist to Joao Plata against Minnesota.

"I mean obviously it was a game we thought we should have gotten more out of," said RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando. "We know we get them at home later this season and we'll look at the positive and negatives and focus more on the positives and just move forward."