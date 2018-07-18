SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 18.

Hundreds of missing keys on state colleges

Staff from Utah’s Office of the Legislative Auditor General discovered this week that dozens of exterior and interiors doors are accessible between midnight and 5 a.m. at state colleges, the Deseret News reported.

The entries “did not involve forceful entry,” the report noted.

Audit supervisor Leah Blevins said several doors were closed but not latched.

Six doors were unlocked altogether.

"The ease with which auditors entered buildings is concerning, given that exterior entrances are the first line of defense in protecting assets in the building," according to the new audit requested by state lawmakers and made public Tuesday.

MGM files a lawsuit against Vegas mass shooting victims

MGM Resorts International sued hundreds of victims, five of whom are Utahns, from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, The Associated Press reported.

The company said in its lawsuit filed last Friday in Nevada, California and Utah that it has "no liability of any kind" to the victims' families.

“The lawsuits target victims who have sued the company and voluntarily dismissed their claims or have threatened to sue after a gunman shattered the windows of his Mandalay Bay suite and fired on a crowd gathered below for a country music festival,” according to the AP.

Utahns Robert Eardley, Laura Farthing, Jen Holub, Sheila Keele and Kelli Sanchez were all named as defendants in MGM's lawsuit filed in federal court in Salt Lake City.

A look at Sundance 2018 numbers

The Sundance Film Festival had more than 124,000 attendees and generated nearly $200 million in 2018, according to the Deseret News.

"More than ever, the people of Utah and our business community appreciate the unique benefits provided by the Sundance Film Festival," Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said in a statement. "We look forward to our ongoing work together and the positive collaboration between Sundance Institute and the state."

These numbers are a huge jump from last year when there were 71,000 attendees, and the event received an economic boost of $152 million.

Some say the jump comes from technology. A report from Y2 Analytics found mobile device tracking sensors helped discover how many people actually visited the festival.

"Instead of relying on self-reported attendance, technological advances allow us to take advantage of sensor technology that tracks devices that have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth radios inside of the festival venues," the report reads. "This allows us to directly and anonymously observe mobile devices as they enter the festival, move from venue to venue and leave.”

Utah lawmakers to add child tax credit to a special session

Utah legislative leaders have planned to add a child tax credit to Wednesday’s special session agenda, according to the Deseret News.

The new plan would set aside $22 million that would give Utahns with children a break on state income taxes.

"We're dealing with all these corporate issues and business issues. We're doing online sales tax. We need to address family issues at the same time," Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said.

Details of the proposal were still being worked out.

Lawmakers hope to make sure adjustments to the child tax credit are fair for taxpayers.

