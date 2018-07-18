SALT LAKE CITY — Hawaii added a new island, thanks to the dangerous Kilauea volcano.

As CNN reported, the island of lava appeared Thursday just off the coast of the Big Island, where the Kilauea volcano erupted in early May.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field crew first noticed the new island during a Friday morning flight, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the island came from a lava flow that extended underwater away from the coastline.

The underwater pressure brought the lava flow up to the surface, creating a tumulus, which is a common circumstance to occur from volcanic eruptions.

The island — which is "oozing lava similar to the lava oozing from the broad flow front along the coastline,” according to Hawaii News Now — will likely connect to the coastline if the lava flow stays active. Otherwise, the island could erode away from the waves.

The USGS said the local community should name the island.

The lava flows destroyed more than 700 homes across Hawaii since the volcano first erupted in May as lava continues to flow and the volcano continues to erupt.

On Monday, 23 people were injured after a basketball-sized “lava bomb” crashed through the roof of a Hawaiian tour bout. The “lava bomb” originated from the Kilauea volcano, according to The Washington Post.