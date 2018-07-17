PROVO — A Provo man died Tuesday after a go-kart accident, according to police.

The man, 47, was traveling southbound at 750 S. 600 West in a go-kart when police believe he hit a speed bump, lost control of the vehicle and was thrown or jumped out of the go-kart, Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said. He was the go-kart's only occupant, King said.

Police were called to the scene of the accident about 9:30 p.m., King said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

His name was not immediately released.