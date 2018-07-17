SALT LAKE CITY — While the best players in the baseball universe were busy belting a record number of homers Tuesday night at the MLB All-Star game, the Salt Lake Bees were busy with a throwback ‘Honeyball’ performance at Smith's Ballpark.

The small-ball approach paid off in a big way as the Bees triumphed over the visiting Las Vegas 51s 5-4.

First baseman Matt Thaiss led the way, going 3 for 3 with a run scored, while newcomer Luis Rengifo finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

The Bees mustered all of one extra base hit in the contest, a Dustin Ackley double, but managed to prevail thanks to a few excellent pitching performances on the mound.

Starter Osmer Morales and relievers Greg Mahle, Akeel Morris and Ryan Clark combined to give up just four runs on eight hits.

“It was huge,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said of his team’s pitching. “Those guys went out there and competed their behinds off. All of them did a good job. (Mahle) did a heck of a job, he gave us three huge (scoreless) innings. It was good to see him do that.”

SMOOTH TRANSITION: Transactions are a regular part of life for any minor league baseball team, and the Bees have had it no different. Salt Lake has made upwards of 220 transactions this season, many coming courtesy of visits to and from Los Angeles.

While most of the transactions have been much desired, however brief, major league call-ups, a select few have seen some of the Angels' best minor league prospects take the next step in their respective professional careers.

Thaiss and Taylor Ward are a pair of the top-rated prospects who started the season in Double-A ball, with the Mobile BayBears, only to see themselves promoted to Triple-A, where they've thrived.

Thaiss has spent the most time with Salt Lake, appearing in 45 games, in which he has posted a .289 batting average and hit eight homers and 17 doubles.

Just behind him in games played is Ward, with 37. While he didn’t suit up Tuesday night against the 51’s, Ward has been sensational since his promotion.

The third baseman is hitting .381, a team-best, and has belted seven homers in addition to 12 doubles.

He has been otherworldly in July, hitting .511, driving in 13 runs, walking 12 times and posting an on-base percentage of .600 — tops in minor league baseball.

“It has been the consistency of his work, maintaining his approach,” Johnson said. “He didn’t get off to the greatest start (when he came up), but for the most part he has been steady. Hopefully he continues to do that right in the middle of our order.”

SMOOTH TRANSITION PART TWO: In addition to Thaiss and Ward, GriffinCanning (RHP), the fifth-best prospect in the Angels organization, per MLB.com, JakeJewell (RHP), Rengifo (IF) and JaredWalsh (OF) have all made their way from Mobile to Salt Lake at one time or another.

Canning has appeared in five games with the Bees, all starts, and is 0-2 with an 8.44 ERA.

Jewell, meanwhile, made an appearance in the big leagues after appearing in the black and yellow 19 times, where he racked up a 2-4 record and a 3.60 ERA.

Unfortunately for the Oklahoma native, his season came to an abrupt end courtesy of a fractured right fibula.

Most recently, six games ago, Rengifo and Walsh made their season debuts with the Bees. They have been excellent in almost every game since, combining for 11 RBIs.

Rengifo has been especially notable. Since his arrival, he leads the team in RBIs (6), runs scored (9) and hits (10).

***

BEELINES

Bees — 5

51s — 4

In short: The Salt Lake pitching staff, led by three excellent relief innings by Greg Mahle, did just enough to clinch the victory.

Record: 50-46

Up next: Las Vegas RHP Nabil Crismatt (2-0, 3.27) at Salt Lake RHP Luis Pena (2-2, 5.47), Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.