LEHI — A man on a motorcycle was injured after hitting a mattress that flew out of an SUV on the freeway Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on I-15 near Lehi late Tuesday afternoon near Point of the Mountain when the SUV lost the small box-spring mattress. The motorcyclist ran into the mattress and "hit the ground," Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce said.

The motorcyclist suffered only minor injuries, Royce said.

Royce said no other vehicles hit the mattress.

The driver of the vehicle that lost the mattress hadn't been located Tuesday evening, but investigators are looking into what witnesses may have seen, the lieutenant said.