GRANTSVILLE — A man died Tuesday in a crash after trying to pass a semitrailer in a no-passing zone, officials said.

About 11:30 a.m., the man was traveling westbound in a car while a Toyota truck was traveling eastbound on state Route 138, a two-lane highway, Utah Highway Patrol said. When the man in the car tried to pass a semitrailer, he hit the Toyota truck head-on in the eastbound lane, according to UHP.

The driver of the car, who officials say was in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released Tuesday pending notification of family members.

The driver of the Toyota truck had serious injuries, and two occupants of the truck had minor injuries. All three were taken to a hospital.

State Route 138 was closed for three hours after the crash, UHP said.