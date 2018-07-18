Burrell Jenkins milks a demonstration cow during a celebration for the Salt Lake City Summer Food Service Program at Sherwood Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. During the event — sponsored by the Utah State Board of Education, the Farm to Fork program, and the Dairy Council of Utah and Nevada — children 18 and under got a free meal and a chance to enjoy farm activities and play games, all while learning more about where their food comes from at various educational booths.

