Aquarist Megan Green feeds a zebra shark during National Zoo Keeper Week at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper on Tuesday. In 2007, Congress proclaimed the third week of July National Zoo Keeper Week to honor the hard work, dedication, pride, fun and professionalism of zoo and aquarium workers. The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is home to more than 4,000 animals from around the world, including sea turtles, stingrays, penguins, clouded leopards, otters, sloths and seven species of sharks. All of the animals must be cared for 24/7.

