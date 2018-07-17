SOUTH JORDAN — A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a man who claimed to be a door-to-door salesman Sunday made up the incident, according to police.

South Jordan police said surveillance video footage from the home on Blackshear Drive did not show anyone leaving or arriving at the time the woman said she was assaulted.

The woman had told police she turned a salesman away, after which he came through the home's back door and assaulted her sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

"I'm very confident in saying that the salesperson didn't come to the house on the front door or down the driveway. We know that for certain because the video shows it. We have her leaving the home, we have her returning to the home. We have our officers showing up at the home and nobody in between that time," said South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington.

Police said the woman confessed to making up the story on Tuesday when detectives went back to the home.

The woman's story quickly spread on social media, police said, and caused concern within the community.

South Jordan Police said they spent hours and resources investigating the story. They will give information about the incident to prosecutors and the woman could face charges, according to police.