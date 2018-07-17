The Weber State women's basketball program will now be led by a coach who is familiar with the state of Utah.

The Wildcats on Tuesday announced that they have hired former University of Utah assistant coach Velaida Harris to replace Bethann Ord, who left Ogden almost exactly a month ago to take over the women's hoops program at Binghamton in New York.

Harris joined the Utes in 2009 as director of basketball operations and rose to become an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator before leaving in 2015 when Lynne Roberts was hired as head coach.

Most recently, Harris was an assistant coach last season at Rhode Island. Before going to Utah, she coached at Oregon and also led a minor league men's team and multiple high school and club programs.

Last season, Weber State went 21-11, including 12-6 in Big Sky Conference play.