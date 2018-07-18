In Saturday night's Real Salt Lake game at Minnesota, there was a missed call by the referee that resulted in a Minnesota goal. The call got coach Mike Petke so upset that he was tossed from the game. However, the result of the play was only a 1-0 for Minnesota.

RSL as a team lost its composure after this. Before it recovered, the team was down 3-0 and lost the game 3-2. Had the team not lost its composure at that critical point and continued to play hard, the game was still winnable.

Coach Petke sent the wrong message to his team by losing his cool to the point that he was removed from the game.

While I understand the circumstances of the bad call, and I also was upset, RSL fans deserve better than a team that will come apart when officiating does not go its way. While I have so far been a supporter of coach Petke, I have to say this: If he can't be the adult in the room and keep his team together when things do not go his way, then RSL needs new leadership.

Ben Hunt

South Jordan