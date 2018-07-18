Reducing the licensing requirements for full-time public school educators in Utah as a way of addressing a teacher shortage may be effective in the short term, but it could ultimately run counter to the objective of raising and maintaining overall quality in public education.

Lowering the bar of entry into the profession is a current topic of discussion by the State Board of Education as a way to expand the pool of prospective teachers. As it stands, however, the problem is not that the bar is set too high, but that levels of compensation have been too low.

As policymakers grapple with a chronic shortage of qualified teacher applications, the state board would be smart to view the issue as a simple function of supply and demand. If the supply of any product is restricted because of cost, there is often an option to settle for a more plentiful version of the product that costs less or is more easily attained. But in the end, you get what you pay for, and it is in the state’s interest to encourage policies that allow school districts to afford the kind of trained and committed professionals necessary for success in the classroom.

The proposal on the table would grant associate-level teaching licenses to applicants with a bachelor’s degree who pass a background check and complete training “modules” on classroom management and basic special education law and instruction. The exact nature of those training courses would be left up to individual district superintendents. They would likely not be equivalent to the teacher preparation programs offered by colleges in the manner of a graduate degree.

As it has struggled with maintaining an adequate supply of teachers, the state over the years has created alternative pathways to licensure. In a perfect world, the state would be talking about ways to enhance the qualifications of prospective teachers, not reduce them.

But that world would be one with adequate funding to provide for competitive salaries and benefits. On that note, the state has been making progress — more as a result of necessity than proactive policy. A “salary war” erupted a couple of years ago as districts began raising pay to recruit and retain teachers, resulting in a much-needed escalation of average teacher pay. Now, teacher salaries in Utah slightly exceed the national average and are at the top of states in the region.

An important lesson from that development is that resources are available to raise pay when the situation becomes desperate. But waiting for a crisis is never the superior option. The goal should be to encourage future instructors and administrators to look upon the teaching profession as one with suitable material reward.

We hope the trend toward higher levels of pay continues. Of course, that requires increased funding, an issue the Legislature must continue to hash out in tandem with districts and teachers to reasonably alter budget items or pass a measured tax increase with transparent details on how the new revenue will be used.

Recruiting and retaining qualified teachers are necessary steps to boosting Utah’s educational achievement. Widening the pool of applicants to include those with thinner credentials, however, may not be the best answer.