In early July, all-time heat records were set all over the world. The University of California Los Angeles set its all-time high-temperature of 111 degrees on July 6. A weather station in Algeria’s Sahara Desert reported a temperature of 124 degrees on July 5. This is the highest temperature reliably recorded in Africa. The World Meteorological Organization said that the first six months of the year have made it the hottest La Niña year to date on record. This is a global cyclical climate phenomenon usually associated with cooling.

An op-ed in the Deseret News reported that "this year’s passage of HCR007 was the first climate resolution ever to pass in a red state and demonstrates a willingness by elected officials to represent the belief of a majority of Utahns that climate change is real." An editorial in the Deseret News praised both Utah Rep. Mia Love and her political opponent, Doug Owens, "for modeling effective bipartisan collaboration in safeguarding and promoting Utah’s natural resources, demonstrating that protecting the environment and growing the economy are not incompatible interests." Our state is in a position to be a leader in assuring a sustainable environment for future generations and in promoting stewardship of the natural resources critical to our economy. Telling our politicians that these issues matter will inspire them to keep up this positive momentum.

Judy Gooch

Salt Lake City