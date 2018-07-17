I attended the recent March for Our Lives panel discussion on gun violence prevention at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. I would like to give individual thanks to the center for hosting the discussion. I would like to thank the eight Parkland, Florida, survivor students who stopped in Utah to share their stories, to register young voters, challenge our members of Congress, advocate for firearm restrictions and to discuss the issue with all of us there.

I would like to thank the Utah students who organized the event. And finally, I would like to thank Mr. Sam Robinson, co-owner of the Utah Gun Exchange, for his plea for dialogue from all sides of the issue.

Perhaps our congressional delegation might sponsor some of the proposed restrictions in Congress. Perhaps our Utah State Legislature and Gov. Herbert might similarly pass legislation on some of the recent School Safety Committee proposals. Perhaps the Legislature might establish a task force to continue the discussion during the 2019 interim and to bring proposals to our Legislature in 2020. I believe dialogue by all sides with follow-up legislation is the only way Utah might attain measures of gun violence prevention.

Tom Metcalf

Murray