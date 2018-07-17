PROVO — Utah County Republicans have chosen Marsha Judkins to fill a vacancy in the Utah House of Representatives.

Judkins, a former Provo School Board member, replaces GOP Rep. Keith Grover in House District 61. Grover, whose term in the House would have ended in December, filled a vacancy in the state Senate. Judkins' appointment is subject to the governor's approval.

Judkins faces United Utah Party candidate Eric Chase and Green Party candidate Matt Styles in the November election.

A BYU graduate in political science and math, Judkins teaches part time in the developmental math department at Utah Valley University. She also has a master's degree in public administration.

Judkins and her husband, Randy, have seven children and 11 grandchildren.