CEDAR CITY — The Bureau of Land Management and the Dixie National Forest Service are seeking public comment on a plan to manage wild horses in the North Hills Joint Management Area in Iron and Washington counties.

The management area, located about 2 miles northwest of Enterprise, Washington County, is approximately 84,600 acres in size with about 212 wild horses. According to the BLM, the number of wild horses in the area should be 40 to 60.

The herd management area plan includes a proposal to gather and remove excess wild horses in response to several issues currently occurring in the area, including stabilizing and restoring land affected by wildfires and reducing the impacts of overpopulation of wild horses.

The plan, including maps, is available at https://go.usa.gov/xUbjB.

Written comments will be accepted by letter or online until Tuesday, Aug. 14. Special attention will be given to those comments that contain new technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action. Comments should be as specific as possible. Please reference "North Hills Wild Horse Joint Management Area" when submitting comments.

Written comments may be mailed to BLM Cedar City field office, Attn: Chad Hunter, 176 E. D.L. Sargent Dr., Cedar City, UT 84721. Comments can also be emailed to [email protected] or posted on the website above.

Those who provide comments are advised their address, phone number, e-mail address or other personal identifying information may be made publicly available at any time.