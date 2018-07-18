SALT LAKE CITY — Mandy Moore is set to make a return to the music scene with her first original song in 10 years.

The “This Is Us” star wrote on Instagram Saturday that she’s preparing to make a comeback.

“Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it,” she wrote. “I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom.”

The post included a sneak preview of her upcoming song, which included Moore’s own vocals.

Moore called the clip “a little demo of something (Mike Viola) and I worked on yesterday … but still, it’s a start!”

Viola previously collaborated with Jenny Lewis, Fall Out Boy and Ryan Adams, who Moore was married to for six years.

As Entertainment Weekly reported, Moore has spent the better part of the last decade acting. She appeared in the Disney film “Tangled,” teen romance “A Walk to Remember” and the shark thriller “47 Meters Down.”

More recently, she’s headlined the hit NBC dramedy “This Is Us,” playing the mother Rebecca Pearson.

Moore’s career previously included a debut album “So Real” in 1999. She released popular singles such as “Candy,” “I Wanna Be With You” and “In My Pocket.”

Her other hit song included “Cry” from “A Walk to Remember,” which will make anyone (including me) cry.