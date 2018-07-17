SALT LAKE CITY — Papa John’s Pizza founder John Schnatter resigned from his position last week after multiple reports that he used a racial slur during an office meeting.

Though Schnatter has been ousted from his position, he’s still very rich, owning several real estate properties across the United States, including Utah.

According to USA Today, the Papa John’s founder still owns 30 percent of his company, which was worth $531 million at the end of the day Friday.

Schnatter lives with his wife, Annette, in a Louisville, Kentucky, suburb in a home that’s worth about $11.2 million, USA Today reported. Schnatter also owns a $6 million condo in Naples, Florida, and his real estate company owns 57 acres of land in Louisville suburb Anchorage, Kentucky, too.

Schnatter owns a set of condos in Deer Valley.

He bought three units in a new condominium-and-residence complex in Deer Valley for about $23 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. He bought two penthouse residences with five bedrooms at the St. Regis Deer Crest Resort.

And back in 2014, Schnatter put two of his Deer Valley condos up for sale for $30.5 million combined (asking $12.5 million for one and $17.9 million for the other), according to Curbed.com.

At the time, the sale was the highest-ever asking price for a condo in Utah, according to Curbed.

A special committee of the board of directors for Papa John’s "kicked Schnatter out of his office" on Monday, according to CNN.

The pizza franchise announced in a statement that Schnatter will "cease all media appearances, and not make any further statements to the media regarding the company, its business or employees.”

Schnatter’s image will be removed from marketing materials as well because of his action.