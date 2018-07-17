Last week, strangers on a plane donated over $500 in cash to a Chicago teacher after they overheard her talking about her low-income students, The Washington Post reported.

According to a Facebook post by Kimberly Bermudez, Bermudez was speaking with the passenger next to her about her job when he asked her the most challenging part of her job. Her answer? Working with low-income students who do not have everything they need.

I write this in awe of my day yesterday. I was sitting next to a kind man on my Southwest flight 1050. He asked me what... Posted by Kimber Bermudez on Wednesday, July 11, 2018

A passenger behind her then tapped her shoulder, apologized for listening in and gave her $500 cash to help her students. Before she left the plane, two other passengers who had overheard the conversation also handed her cash, totaling $530.

“My heart is in complete shock and awe right now,” Bermudez wrote in the Facebook post. “When the world seems crazy there are always good people. I would do anything for my students, and want to thank these strangers.”

According to The Washington Post, Bermudez will use the donations to purchase books for her students to read at home, backpacks and other school supplies.

