ANTELOPE ISLAND STATE PARK — The 25rd annual Antelope by Moonlight Bike Ride will take place on the night of Friday, July 27. The annual family-friendly, noncompetitive bike ride starts at 10 p.m. at White Rock Bay and will be lit by the full moon.

The 24-mile route goes from the bay to the historic Fielding Garr Ranch and back — all on a paved road.

Cost is $25 per person, which includes the entrance fee to the park, refreshments at the halfway point and entertainment at the tailgating party, which will run from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Early registration — at daviscountyutah.gov/moonlight — is due at 8 a.m. Wednesday. After that, registration is $35 per person until 8 a.m. on July 27. On-site registration will begin at 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Bay and is $40 cash or check.

Prizes will be awarded to participants who choose to dress up or decorate their bike. This year’s theme is “Ride of the Silver Serpent.” Judging will be held at 9 p.m. at White Rock Bay.

Utah law requires all night riders use a working headlight and reflectors. Working headlights and taillights are required. ANSI/Snell-approved helmets are mandatory for this ride, and the use of reflective clothing is recommended.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Friends of Antelope Island, which funds visitor related projects and programming at the park.