BLUFFDALE — The city’s Old West Days will kick off Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, with a rodeo at 7 p.m. at the Bluffdale Rodeo Arena, 14400 S. 2300 West.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 per person at the gate. Families (two adults and four children) can get in for $30 in advance or $42 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 27, at bluffdaleoldwestdays.com.

Then, between Monday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 11, the city will sponsor several family-friendly activities including a night out against crime, a foam party, a pickleball tournament, a car and motorcycle show, an all-terrain vehicle rodeo, a monster truck competition, a chalk art contest, a community breakfast, a concert and fireworks.

For more complete list of activities, times, locations ticket prices and entry fees, log on to bluffdaleoldwestdays.com.