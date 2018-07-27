Seven Utah Valley University men's basketball players have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court. The Wolverines were one of just two Division I men's basketball teams in the nation to have seven of its players earn the distinction.

Corey Calvert, Akolda Manyang, Isaac Neilson, Conner Toolson, McKay Johnson, Daniel Nyman, and Jake Toolson each received the honor. Drake is the only other Division I program in the country to have seven of its players named to the Honors Court.

Utah Valley's seven honorees are also the most in the Western Athletic Conference. Grand Canyon was second in the WAC with four players, followed by UTRGV (two), CSU Bakersfield (one) and Seattle U (one). Among the six Division I men's basketball programs in the state of Utah, UVU's seven players led the Beehive State, followed by BYU (two), Utah (one) and Southern Utah (one).

In his three seasons with the Wolverines, head coach Mark Pope's players have earned the NABC Honors Court designation 13 times.

The NABC Honors Court recognizes the talents and gifts that the student-athletes possess off the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom. To be eligible, the student-athlete must be academically a junior or senior, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or better and matriculated at least one year at their current institution. Graduate students are not eligible.