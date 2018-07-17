HIGHLAND — The city’s annual weeklong celebration — dubbed the Highland Fling — will kick off Saturday, July 28.

The festival, which will include a variety of family-friendly activities — will also celebrate the city’ spirit of service by offering four charitable projects residents can be involved in: collection drives, yard work for residents in need, making hygiene kits for girls in Third World countries and helping those in Third World countries to become self-reliant.

The festivities will begin with a Family Adventure Race at 10 a.m. at Highland Glen Park, 4800 Knight Ave. Cost is $30 per team; the registration deadline is Saturday, July 21.

Later in the evening, singer/songwriter Cesley Parris will perform at 7 p.m. at Lone Peak High School, 10189 N. 4800 West. The event is free.

Throughout the week there will be a disc golf and horse shoe tournaments, a family movie night, a baby contest, a strongman competition, a fine arts show, a breakfast in the park, a hot air balloon festival, the Utah State Scottish Hammer Championship and Highland Games, a grand parade and fireworks.

For a complete list of activities, times, locations, registration deadlines and fees, log on to highlandcity.org.