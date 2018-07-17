SALT LAKE CITY — The town of Hawkins, Indiana, the fictional setting of the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” is about to get a brand new addition — and no, it’s not another portal to an alternate dimension.

Hawkins will soon be home to the Starcourt Mall, depicted in all its ‘80s glory in the new “Stranger Things” teaser. The teaser seems to be nothing more than a retro commercial, but it advertises the mall's grand opening for the summer of 1985, perhaps hinting at a release date for the show’s third season.

The teaser shows character Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery, in his new job at the ice cream shop Scoops Ahoy in the mall's food court. He’s working alongside someone named Robin who, according to Variety, is a new character played by actress Maya Hawke.

The teaser comes nearly two years to the day since Netflix released the first season of “Stranger Things” on July 15, 2016. The show has received critical acclaim, including five Emmy awards in 2017.

Watch the full teaser here.

