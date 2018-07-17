SALT LAKE CITY — Grab your screwdriver and prepare to leave the playpen again. “Rugrats” is coming back.

According to Deadline, Nickelodeon will revive the ‘90s cartoon show about talking babies and their adventures for both television and the big screen.

The show received a 26-episode order from Nickelodeon.

The movie will include CGI characters and will be produced by Paramount Players. It is set to debut Nov. 13, 2020.

The movie and TV show will feature new adventures for the old gang, including Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica. The production will introduce new characters, too.

Creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain will return to the show, too.

Twitter celebrated the revived show. However, some questioned whether the show should come back.

I love the Rugrats with every fiber of my being and am looking forward to a cartoon revival. Not really digging a live action movie though — Deja T 💖 (@Dejaa_T) July 17, 2018

“'Rugrats' is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” said Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon, according to CNET. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

Brian Robbins, president of Paramount Players, said the new show and movie will give young people who grew up with the original show a chance to share the "Rugrats" stories with their own kids.

“Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans,” Robbins said in a press release, according to Gizmodo. “Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children.”

Nickelodeon has been on a reviving spree as of late. As Uproxx reported, the network recently decided to revive shows such as “Blue’s Clues,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Double Dare,” “Invader Zim” and “Hey Arnold.”