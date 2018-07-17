SALT LAKE CITY — One of the Trump administration's biggest supporters says he would back legislation to restrict the president's trade authority if he continues his "misguided and reckless" reliance on tariffs.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said Tuesday the global tariffs — imposed or threatened on $500 billion in goods — are an attack on American businesses and consumers. The nation's "roaring" economy could suffer because of President Donald Trump's trade policies, he said.

"These actions put American families and businesses at risk and threaten to undermine the success of tax reform," Hatch said in a Senate floor speech.

Tariffs against Europe, Canada and Mexico are already hurting American farmers and manufacturers, he said, adding they are also closing off international markets the farmers, ranchers and other exporters depend on.

Hatch said he is talking to colleagues on and off the Senate Finance Committee that he heads about possible measures, though he would rather work with the administration on a trade agenda.

Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on the grounds that the imported metals pose a threat to U.S. national security. China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico and Turkey have countered with taxes on more than $24 billion worth of U.S. exports.

Earlier this month, Trump announced 25 percent duties on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods. China immediately retaliated, igniting a trade war between the world's two largest economies. Trump has threatened 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion on Chinese products if China doesn't back off.

"These are not successful approaches. They're not the way to go," Hatch said. "I want to help the president get around those and do the things he ought to be doing to strengthen our economy and to strengthen our workers and our businesses."

The seven-term senator said he told Trump that it's time to engage with China using a targeted strategy to address its unfair trade practices. At the same time, Hatch said, the administration should not impose further tariffs on American allies, particularly on cars and car parts.

"In that way, the president can safeguard the economic growth we have worked so hard to achieve and give himself a strong negotiating position with China," he said.

Hatch said he's already hearing from U.S. automakers that raising tariffs would lead to job losses and lower capital investment. Increasing costs and reducing choice would result in less demand for cars in the U.S. and lower production and sales, he said.

Duties on steel and aluminum are also hurting Utah businesses as they struggle to compete with foreign manufacturers.

Those tariffs helped drive up building costs at a time when the state is experiencing a construction boom to help alleviate a housing shortage, so already skyrocketing prices are increasing, according to the Salt Lake Chamber.