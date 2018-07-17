PARK CITY — The annual Sundance Film Festival continues to be an economic powerhouse for the state, and its 2018 iteration reached new highs, drawing over 124,000 attendees from around the world and generating $191 million in economic activity.

“More than ever, the people of Utah and our business community appreciate the unique benefits provided by the Sundance Film Festival,” Gov. Gary Herbert said in a statement. “We look forward to our ongoing work together and the positive collaboration between Sundance Institute and the state."

While the 2018 data reflects a big jump over last year's numbers, which came in at 71,000 attendees and a $152 million economic boost, some of the bump may be tied to new technology that's made tracking attendees much more accurate.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News People wait in line for a chance to view an interview between Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and NPR's Nina Totenberg at the Filmmakers Lodge in Park City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at the Sundance Film Festival. During the interview, Ginsburg and Totenberg discussed the justice's career, issues facing women and movies Ginsburg has enjoyed, such as "Gone with the Wind."

In the 2018 report assembled by Utah-based Y2 Analytics, researchers noted the deployment of mobile device tracking sensors, from Salt Lake City tech startup Blyncsy, helped capture data that's previously been difficult to track.

"Instead of relying on self-reported attendance, technological advances allow us to take advantage of sensor technology that tracks devices that have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth radios inside of the festival venues," the report reads. "This allows us to directly and anonymously observe mobile devices as they enter the festival, move from venue to venue, and leave.

"The resulting attendance estimate is both higher and more accurate than previous years."

Y2's study also determined the 2018 festival generated more than $19 million in state and local tax revenue, supported 3,323 jobs, and attracted over 124,900 attendees from 49 states and 26 countries. This year’s economic impact brought the five-year cumulative total since 2014 to $585.4 million, with more than $55 million in state and local tax revenue generated and more than 10,300 jobs supported.

Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, noted in a statement that in addition to a growing revenue stream, the festival serves to bolster Utah's arts and culture bona fides.

"It is apparent that the Sundance Film Festival continues to have an expanding impact on Utah's vibrant and diverse economy,” said Hughes. “In addition to the obvious economic benefits, our ongoing collaboration with Sundance Institute highlights the exceptional cultural, recreational, tourism and business opportunities available here in Utah.”

Chris Pizzello, Invision In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

Expanded programming has contributed to Sundance's ability to grow its audience, thanks in part to the addition of a new venue, The Ray. Sundance officials said the 500-seat, custom-built space allowed for an additional 17,349 seats to be filled by moviegoers. The space also played host to presentations of emerging entertainment technology exhibitions via the festivals New Frontiers Virtual Reality section.

The bulk of spending for out-of-state Sundance attendees, which represent a little over a third of the total, continues to be on accommodations. Per-person spending for out-of-town visitors averaged $3,518 with a median stay of five days. Lodging represented a total of $62.6 million in attendee spending. The second largest expense was in recreation and entertainment, with $49.9 million spent. Getting around the festival is also proving to be its own economic engine, with $20.1 million spent by attendees on various transportation methods.

Sundance Institute Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director Betsy Wallace said in a statement that bringing new technologies online to zero-in on festival-generated activity and expenditures was providing a better snapshot of all the event brings to Utah.

"Each year the full extent of the economic benefits of the arts has become more apparent, and we’re very proud of the role Sundance Institute and our festival have played in demonstrating these benefits and bringing them to Utah," Wallace said. "We're grateful for all of the continued support we receive and to be able to showcase all that Utah has to offer to audiences around the world."

This story will be updated.