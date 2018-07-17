Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown helps cyclist Ryan Lloyd find the serial number on his bike in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

A recently passed city ordinance allows Salt Lake residents and visitors to register their bicycles online for free. Riders can simply log on to www.slcpd.com and enter their address and the serial numbers of each of their bikes.

According to the site, additional details are helpful, but not required. The police department says the registration system, intended for community bicycle owners, not retailers, can assist in the recovery of bikes in the event of a theft.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.