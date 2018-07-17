SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Republicans selected Scott Miller as the group’s new chairman during a recent central committee meeting.

Miller, of Herriman, will take over for Jennifer Jensen, who has served as interim chairwoman since February. She will now resume her prior role as vice chairwoman.

Miller served as vice chair of the group from 2015 to 2017, and has held every position in the county party except for secretary and treasurer.

Originally from the San Francisco Bay area, Miller, his wife and four daughters have called Salt Lake County their home since 2004.