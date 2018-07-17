Utah State junior defensive end Jacoby Wildman is one of 169 college football players from across the country nominated for the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it was announced Tuesday by the Allstate Insurance Company and the American Football Coaches Association.

The native of Logan, Utah, joins former Aggies Jontrell Rocquemore (2015-18), Travis Seefeldt (2012-16), Chuckie Keeton (2011-15), Eric Moats (2009-11) and Geno Odong (2007), who were also nominated for the award. Keeton was one of 22 players named to the 2014 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and represented Utah State at the 2015 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Wildman is one of 70 Football Bowl Subdivision players nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. He is one of five Mountain West players on the list, joining Air Force’s Brody Bagnall, Colorado State’s Adam Prentice, Hawaii’s Dakota Torres and Nevada’s Ty Gangi.

Wildman is also one of three players from the Beehive State to make the list, along with BYU’s Tanner Mangum and Utah’s Chase Hansen.

Since 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team has brought together a select group of college football players from across the country to honor their dedication to volunteerism and enriching the lives of others. While players are often recognized for their accomplishments and achievements on game day, these student-athletes have made significant contributions to the greater good of society, inspiring future generations of young athletes and the larger college football community.

The student-athletes nominated for this esteemed award embody the true spirit of teamwork and selflessness, donating their limited free time to helping and serving others. From founding a nonprofit that helps orphans secure jobs in the workforce to raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer research, the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees may wear different jerseys on the field, but each exemplifies a superior commitment to giving back off it.

Comprised of 11 players from the FBS and 11 players from the Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the NAIA, the final roster of 22 award recipients will be unveiled in September.

As a sophomore, Wildman played in all 13 games with four starts and finished the season with 45 tackles (14-solo, 31-assist), which included 1.0 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. He also added two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble and concluded the season ranking first on the team for tackles among defensive linemen. During the 2017 season, he recorded a career-high nine tackles against Boise State and had seven tackles and one quarterback hurry against Colorado State. He also had five tackles, which included a career-best 1.0 sacks and a career-high 1.5 tackles for loss. He added his first-career fumble recovery at San José State, and he had five tackles each against UNLV and Air Force. Overall, Wildman recorded at least one tackle in 11 of the 13 games he played in.

For his career, Wildman has appeared in 24 games, making four starts, and has recorded 47 tackles.

Off the field, Widlman earned CoSIDA Academic All-District VIII honors, academic all-Mountain West honors and was a Mountain West Scholar-Athlete this past year, along with earning academic all-Mountain West honors as a redshirt freshman during the 2016-17 academic year. He also works with various organizations on campus and in the community.

Utah State, which returns 18 starters and 48 letterwinners from last year's NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl team, opens the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31, at Michigan State and begins its home season the following weekend against New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8. Mountain West play begins for USU two weekends later as it hosts Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22.