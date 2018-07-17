SALT LAKE CITY — The Pac-12 football coaches will gather for their annual media day next week and, despite all the predictable upbeat talk that such events engender, there really won’t be much good news to report about the state of the league.

There’s no spinning last year’s embarrassing performance and little to promise for the upcoming season. Sporting News compiled a composite of five preseason polls, and not a single Pac-12 school appeared among the top dozen schools. Stanford checked in at No. 13, USC 18 and Oregon 25. None of the other schools received votes.

The league has definitely lost its luster. Pac-12 schools lost eight of nine bowl games last winter. Things weren’t any better in basketball. No Pac-12 school made it past the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the first time that has happened in more than three decades.

CBS Sports posted a lengthy article headlined, “Cracks are forming in the Pac-12: Will they be patched before it’s too late?”

Actually, none of this is a new development. Only perception has changed. The reality is that the Pac-12, which bills itself as the “Conference of Champions,” has been overrated for a long time in football and basketball.

In the last four decades, the Pac-12 has won only two NCAA titles in basketball. For that matter, if you ignore UCLA and the Wooden years, the Pac-12 has won only four NCAA basketball championships in 78 years.

In football, the Pac-12 has won only three football titles in 42 years — two of them were split championships and the third was vacated by the NCAA for rules violations.

In 148 years of college football, the Pac-12 has won only 10 championships, half of them courtesy of one school, USC. It’s been 14 years since the Pac-12 won the national football championship — the longest drought by a Power 5 conference.

The Pac-12 gets lots of hype, but on closer inspection there isn’t much there. The league has been badly outperformed by rival conferences in the two revenue sports to the extent that you wonder why the Pac-12 is included in the Power 5. The Power 5 is really the Power 4½.

The Pac-12 lives up to its self-styled nickname only if you’re talking about the Olympic sports; the league won 12 NCAA titles during the 2017-18 school year in women’s soccer, men’s water polo, men’s soccer, swimming, gymnastics, beach volleyball, women’s water polo, women’s tennis, women’s golf, women’s rowing, women’s track, baseball. That gives the conference a total of 513 NCAA titles, the most of any conference.

But on the football field or basketball court, the league simply isn’t relevant. There have been a total of 16 berths in the national football playoff since its inception four year ago; the Pac-12 has filled only two of them (tied with the Big 12 for fewest appearances in the playoff). In basketball, things could get worse when the FBI is finished with its investigation of USC and Arizona for corruption.

Despite being based in the richest recruiting grounds of the country, the league somehow doesn’t thrive in the two sports that pay the bills. It lacks the rivalries and the intense interest of the other P5 conferences. UCLA-USC might have been a hot rivalry once, but not anymore. Even the Stanford-Cal rivalry generates little interest beyond the Bay Area and Los Angeles. On the other hand, in the Big Ten and SEC there are too many rivalries with national interest to even list.

The Pac-12 reflects the overall disparity between the East and West. As noted here a few months ago, the last Western school to win a consensus national football championship was BYU in 1984. Before that, it was USC in 1972. Only five Western schools — UCLA, USC, Washington, BYU and Colorado — have ever won or shared a national championship since 1936.

The bottom line is the bottom line. The Pac-12 generated $509 million in total revenue last year — or $31 million per school. That’s a conference record, but it trails the SEC ($40M), Big 12 ($35M) and Big Ten ($37M) (the ACC trails at $25M).

In football and basketball offices, the discrepancy in revenues represents coaches and facilities in the arms race that is underway in big-time college sports.

“The gap between us and the other (leagues) continues to grow,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson told CBS.

Washington State President Kirk Schulz told CBS, "This is a concern of the Pac-12 presidents, and I can tell you it's a large discussion point with meetings with the commissioner at every single meeting. "… The Pac-12 schools have got to be competitive with the ACC, the SEC and the Big Ten and Big 12, and we're falling behind."