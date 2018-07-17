SALT LAKE CITY — Although the University of Utah's football program doesn't look a day older than 123, the Utes will actually be celebrating their 125th season this fall.

As part of the festivities, the university announced that it will celebrate the anniversary with a commemorative patch on football jerseys, a video series and insignia merchandise.

The jersey patch incorporates two logos — the iconic Utah Stripe and the traditional circle and feather — placed on the outline of the state of Utah. It reads "125 Years of Utah Football."

I can't really describe how amazing it is to see the U use one of my designs and it on the football jerseys. pic.twitter.com/k3MK80J7Zv — Dahlelama (@dahlelama) July 17, 2018

Utah will play a different video at each home game this fall, highlighting each decade of Ute football.

Some merchandise is available for purchase at Red Zone stores and online. More will be available as fall approaches and throughout the season.

Utah Red and more pieces will be added leading up to and throughout the season. Fans will receive a 125-year patch with the purchase of any hat during a promotion at Utah Red Zone stores, beginning on Aug. 18.