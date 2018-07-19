The building conflict of words and tariffs between the United States and China is big news. As reported in the Deseret News, the impact on Utah trade and business is already being assessed. The issues of trade imbalance and undesirable transfers of technology and industrial secrets have been well outlined. Two big questions now are, "Who will win in the end?" and "What might the costs be?"

President Trump has made the case that it is time for the United States and others to step up and demand better terms from China. It is likely his hope that China, whose economic growth is highly linked to exports, will see the costs of an ongoing trade dispute and will quickly negotiate terms more favorable to the U.S.

Clearly, China would like to avoid a trade war. Trade problems adversely affect China's goals for continuing economic growth, which for the past three decades has been fueled largely by expanding sales of China's products abroad. However, hope of China "giving in" to U.S. demands quickly is not supported by history or an understanding of China's perceptions of its own self-interests.

While the U.S. economy may well be less adversely impacted by the escalating trade dispute, a key to the likely outcome of the conflict might be which country can best absorb and respond to the negative impacts of the trade dispute on their populations.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has strong popular and government support. So much so, that a few months ago he gained approval to in effect be "emperor for life." He also has strong control over vast domestic press and propaganda resources. The result will be that negative impacts on China's economy and resulting suffering by the Chinese people will all clearly be blamed on the United States and President Trump. This will allow Xi and the government to manage a protracted "trade war."

In the United States, the situation is different. The American body politic, including businesses, industries, the press and Congress, have little patience for real or perceived suffering caused by policies for which they may have sympathy, but which are seen to be hurting the United States and its people. How long will the U.S. population endure rising prices on products, decreased exports of U.S. agricultural and manufactured goods, reduced employment or income without demanding that the U.S. government make more concessions?

We have seen many cases of the benefit of enlisting allies in any significant conflict. Many other countries have similar complaints about China's business and trade policies and would like to see change. It is regrettable that as the U.S. has decided to engage in this conflict with China, it is at the same time involved in disputes over trade and immigration with many of our historic allies. A combined front on business and trade from the U.S., Germany, England, France, Canada and others would have much better chances of a favorable outcome in getting China to accede to more reasonable terms on issues of business access, protection of intellectual property and fair trade policies. That is not the current situation, and the current conflict won't be decided by what might have been.

The question now may well be, who can endure the effects of the U.S.-China trade dispute the longest without giving in? History has shown the U.S. doesn't have much stomach for long wars. Hopefully, both China and the United States will continue efforts to resolve their disputes by negotiating what might be closer to win-win solutions.