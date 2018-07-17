SALT LAKE CITY — Today is World Emoji Day, and Apple is already looking forward to the future of emojis.

On Monday, Apple released a teaser for 70 new emoji characters set to arrive on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac devices later this year after the next software upgrade.

The new designs “include even more hair options to better represent people with red hair, gray hair and curly hair, a new emoji for bald people, and new smiley faces that bring more expression to Messages with a cold face, party face, pleading face and a face with hearts,” according to an Apple press release.

The new emojis include a new list of animals, including a kangaroo, peacock and lobster.

New food emojis will arrive as well, like mangoes, lettuce, cupcakes and mooncakes.

“Many additional characters across sports, symbols and more, will launch later this year, including a new superhero emoji, a softball, Nazar amulet, and infinity symbol,” the press release said.

According to Mashable, the new emojis will help celebrate different cultures. For example, the Nazar amulet and mango are important for people from Southeast Asia.

“The amulet is a symbol of good luck to ward off the evil eye for many people living in the greater peninsula region, and mangoes, although ubiquitous in many non-white cultures, is particularly salient to those from Southeast Asia,” Mashable reported.

The new leafy green and mooncake emojis are meant to celebrate Chinese culture, specifically the Mid-Autumn Festival, Mashable reported.

"As always, some of the most vocal requests for new emojis are about representation, and this update delivers some of the most common requests. In particular, the redheads and curly-haired options are likely to be popular," said Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia and creator of World Emoji Day, according to CNN.

Burge said he hopes people will still celebrate World Emoji Day even without the new set of emojis yet.

"I hope people will try using World Emoji Day as an excuse to lighten up their online communications," said Burge. "Honestly, there's nothing better than when someone who might have seemed a bit aloof via email sends an emoji and you can breathe out, knowing we're all just humans after all."