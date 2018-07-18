BYU's 2020 football schedule is almost complete. This week, Missouri's media guide revealed that the Tigers' first-ever trip to Provo has been changed from Nov. 7 to Oct. 10.

In 2015, Missouri defeated BYU at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

That 2020 schedule could be the Cougars' toughest in the independence era. BYU also hosts Michigan State, Utah State, Houston and San Diego State. The Cougars travel to Utah, Arizona State, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Boise State and Stanford that season.

Detmer opens up

BYU's 1990 Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer, who was relieved of his duties as the Cougars' offensive coordinator after the 2018 season, talked to KSL-TV about his experience as a BYU coach and his future.

Watch video of the interview here.

"I’m a Cougar for life. Great things happened for me at BYU, and this doesn’t change that," Detmer told KSL. "It will take a little time for me to be around the program a little bit, but I just need to let things settle and let those guys do the things they need to do."

Color schemes

The BYU football program released what fans should wear to every game in 2018. Lawless Republicpredicts the team's color schemes, week by week for the upcoming season.

And finally ...

Former BYU guard Elijah Bryant scored eight points in 15 minutes for the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA summer league game last weekend.

Meanwhile, former Cougar Charles Abouo signed a contract with another pro team in France.