During a pointed discussion between two of KSL radio’s daytime hosts this week, Debbie Dujanovic asked Dave Noriega whether a pair of police officers who used a coin-flip app to decide whether to take a woman to jail or let her go should be fired for their action.

It happened in April in Georgia. The woman was allegedly speeding well over the limit on rain-slick roads because she was running late to work. I say allegedly because the facts will never be adjudicated and guilt assigned. Several news reports said she was unaware of the virtual coin toss; her own open records request to see the body cam footage from the event was denied. A news organization saw it and asked her about it. The prosecutor also saw it and declined to prosecute her for speeding and recklessness.

Whether the officers should be fired is an interesting question to which I’d say no — the first time. But that doesn’t mean there shouldn't be consequences. The woman was jailed and fingerprinted. She was charged. She missed work. She had to pay for an attorney and there may have been other fallout.

I have to admit that I sympathize with her. The time I was pulled over for speeding, no one hauled me off to jail. All I got was a ticket, which I discharged by attending a safe-driving class. Whew.

I do wonder how she was driving that day, as the two officers, confronted with a coin toss that said release the woman, opted to arrest her instead, ignoring their own game. They should have skipped the game entirely.

I tend to support second chances, although I hold public officials to a pretty high standard of behavior. Those officers should face some consequences to make sure it never happens again. And I'm incensed that her request for the body cam footage was denied. Maybe someone said no because of what it showed. I believe someone accused of any crime should have access to available footage. If it’s not OK for the camera on your chest to show it, stop doing it.

I also certainly understand wanting to make work fun, but a coin toss is how you decide where to have lunch when you disagree, not how to dish up justice. For police, the lip-sync challenge now making its way through police departments nationwide is clearly a much better — and more entertaining — option than making decisions about punishment based on a coin toss.

In truth, the field is never level between law enforcement and the rest of us. It’s not designed to be. Police work is a heady, difficult job that carries both privilege and danger. One gets to follow one’s instinct, whether a talent for it is attached or not. An officer investigating crime is the initial judge on a case, making life-altering decisions based on experience and instinct and even just what he or she believes. It can lead an investigation in the right direction or astray. And just as officers generally experience being tased before they can tase someone, maybe they should spend a few hours in jail so they have a clue what it’s like, done without jeopardizing them. It's not a lark.

Taxpayer employers should recognize mistakes happen. Absent malice or malfeasance, it’s forgivable the first go-round. My ideas about how to handle prosecutorial lapses or officers who deliberately do wrong are much harsher. I would lobby wholeheartedly for a law that says anyone withholding exculpatory evidence or targeting someone for a questionable win, even if the accusation’s probably or definitely not true, should be incarcerated the same amount of time plus one day as the person was if ethical lapse can be proven. Same for an officer who plants evidence.

Like any good joke, fun’s only really fun if it doesn’t harm someone. In this case, the victim’s last laugh will come, I suspect, at taxpayer expense.