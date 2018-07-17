SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 17.

Utah Gov. Herbert adds special session for Wednesday

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert announced Monday a compromise that will make many changes to the Utah Inland Port Authority and called for a special legislative session Wednesday, the Deseret News reported.

The special session will also address changes to 10 other bills, including the sales tax policy.

Herbert met with legislative leaders and members of the Salt Lake City Council to discuss changes to the Inland Port bill.

"This set of recommendations I think will bring us together in what I consider a win-win, mutually beneficial approach on this very significantly important issue," Herbert said.

Utah politicos bash Trump for meeting with Putin

Some members of Utah’s congressional delegation criticized President Donald Trump for his meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin on Monday, according to the Deseret News.

The Utah lawmakers agreed the U.S. should hold Russia accountable for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump said Monday that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.

"There was no collusion,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Putin. “I didn’t know the president. There was nobody to collude with. There was no collusion with the campaign."

Rep. Chris Stewart disagreed with Trump.

"Trump is wrong. Russia meddled in the 2016 elections. Russia is led by a former KGB thug who only understands lies and manipulation," Stewart said, adding that speaking with Putin in a private conversation is fine.

Man who allegedly started Brian Head Fire wants trial moved

The Taylorsville man charged with accidentally starting the Brian Head Fire last summer recently asked a judge to move his case outside Iron County, the Deseret News reported.

The man said online comments against him show hatred in his community.

The fire blazed nearly 100 square miles and destroyed more than 12 homes last summer.

Attorney Andrew Deiss said his client, Robert Ray Lyman, may not get a fair trial because of how people have spoken about him on social media.

Trade war could cost the global economy

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday the rising trade tensions between the United States and the rest of the world could cost the global economy $430 billion, The Guardian reported.

The ongoing trade war threats lowered potential global growth by 0.5 percent by 2020, meaning the world could lose nearly a half-trillion dollars worldwide in that time span.

The U.S. would become “the focus of global retaliation” and see its exports taxed higher than most other countries.

“It is therefore especially vulnerable,” the fund said, according to The Guardian.

