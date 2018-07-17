Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles is always funny on Twitter like he is on camera, but he's been particularly hilarious over the past few days.

Here are the top five jokes Ingles, who is spending the summer in Australia (winter there), cracked on the social media site in the last week, presented without commentary. Just go ahead and laugh.

Me: Renae, do you look at me & realise how lucky you are?@RenaeIngles: Yeah, lucky you can shoot.



😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) July 11, 2018

Happy Birthday to an average baby sitter @daanteee! — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) July 14, 2018

I think it should be named after me 🤷🏼‍♂️💁🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/DOH5uaVAn9 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) July 15, 2018

I use twitter to see what @andrewbogut tweets each day... 🙌🏻🙌🏻 lol — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) July 16, 2018

Kyle Kuzma reflects on career at Utah, rookie season with Lakers

Speaking of another former Utah Runnin' Ute beside Bogut who has made it in the NBA, Kyle Kuzma last week reflected on his career at Utah and his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers in a short video that was posted on the Pac-12 Network's Twitter account.

"It's only been a year, but it feels like four years since I've been at Utah."@kylekuzma's come a long way since his @UtahMBB days 🙌#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/nF7xl2jMUy — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) July 11, 2018

The NBA Summer League will conclude Tuesday night in Las Vegas as the Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the championship game, but the other day, ESPN put together a Top 10 list of the best plays from summer leagues in Salt Lake City, Sacramento and Sin City.