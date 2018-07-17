Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke did it again.

Almost a year after his entertaining and visual-aide assisted rant that included an oft-quoted phrase about the “freaking printer” that didn’t work, Petke followed up with another classic post game interview over the weekend.

Petke was furious about how Minnesota United striker Darwin Quintero pushed RSL defender Justin Glad to the field before setting up a teammate for an easy goal. Petke asked for a video review but was turned down. That didn’t sit well with him, resulting in him getting ejected.

In his unexpected spare time, Petke crafted an epic response to deliver to the media following his team’s 3-2 loss in Minneapolis.

Petke made it clear that he would like to be able to ask referees a question after the match to clarify their decision (in this game and in general).

Mike Petke goes on another classic rant against MLS referees after @RealSaltLake's 3-2 loss to Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/DWwjoBhw77 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) July 15, 2018

“To the MLS, it would be better for the league. For the fans, for the owners, for the coaches, for the players, to hear from them. And hear their side of the story,” Petke said.

“Perhaps, we say, ‘OK I see it, maybe it happened a little fast.’ Maybe the guy in the booth, wherever the hell he is, watching this. You know, maybe he was watching the Simpsons at the same time, I don’t know. I have no idea, but it’s not good enough to me.”

Petke finished the rant by challenging the MLS: “I’ll take the fine. Fine me. I don’t care anymore. So drain my bank account. I don’t give a (bleep) anymore.”

By Sunday, cooler heads had prevailed.

Petke had some time to think about his actions, and he took to Twitter to apologize — not for the rant but for saying (bleep).

“After 0 hours sleep last night and a long day, I have re-examined my comments after the game and I feel an apology is in order so here it is,” Petke wrote on his Twitter account. “I apologize to my organization, MLS, the supporters all around the league and my family FOR CURSING on air.”

FOR CURSING!

Not for ripping the league or the refs. With all due respect to the MLS and its officials, but that’s pretty hilarious.

“That was uncalled for and immature of me,” Petke continued about cursing on air. “It was in the heat of the moment and I will try not to let it happen again, no matter how worked up I get.”

Petke’s verbal tirade brought back memories of some other classic interviews.

• College football fans won’t soon forget when Oklahoma State coach Mike Grundy did not approve of a newspaper writer who wrote about one of his players.

“This article embarrassed me to be involved with athletics tremendously. That article had to be written by a person who doesn’t have a child and who has never had a child that’s had their heart-broken and come home upset and had to deal with a child when he is upset and kick a person when he’s down. Here’s all that kid did. He goes to class, he’s respectful to the media, he’s respectful to the public and he’s a good kid. …

“That’s why I don’t read the newspapers because it’s garbage and the editor who let it come out is garbage, attacking an amateur athlete for doing everything right. ...

Come after me. I’m a man. I’m 40.”

• Tell an NFL fan “The Bears are who we thought they were” and they’ll chuckle and have a flashback to Dennis Green’s famous rant when his Arizona Cardinals imploded for a fifth-straight loss to Chicago in 2006.

“The Bears are who we thought they were and that’s why we took the (dang) field. If you want to crown them then crown their (butts), but they were who we thought they were and we let them off the hook.”

• Though not as widely shown as others, Coastal Carolina football coach David Bennett had an interesting way to describe how his team played. His speech involved cats, meows (really) and dogs.

“We don’t need more meows. We don’t need more cats,” he said. “We need more dogs.”

• Sometimes reporters ask dumb questions — all of the other reporters, that is. In this jaw-dropping interview, Connecticut basketball coach Jim Calhoun gave a reporter an education about his salary.

“You’re not really that stupid are you?” Calhoun asked at one point.

“Yeah,” the reporter replied. “I am.”

“My best advice to you?”

“Yeah?”

“Shut up.”

“Thank you.”

“You’re welcome.”

“Appreciate it. It’s very polite of you.”

“No, it wasn’t polite of me. I’d like you to shut up. If you want to talk to me outside I’d be more than happy to talk to you. If you’d talk about basketball …”

“If these guys (other media members) covered this stuff, I wouldn’t have to do it.”

“Would you please? Quite frankly, we bring in $12 million to the university, nothing to do with state funds. We make $12 million a year for this university. Get some facts and come back and see me!”

• You’ve seen the James Harden GIF. Here’s the interview that it came from. When a reporter asked him about getting his rhythm back after consecutive 40-point games, The Beard tilted his head, gave an “Are you serious?” look and walked away.

• Remember the time Jim Mora went off about going to the playoffs? Of course you do!

“I don’t care who you play — whether it’s a high school team, a junior college team, a college team, much less an NFL team — when you turn the ball over five times … you ain’t gonna beat anybody.”

After a reporter asked about the playoffs, Mora got really fired up.

“Playoffs!? You want to talk about playoffs. You kidding me!? Playoffs!? I just hope we can win a game.”

• We’re also talking about practice. Right, Allen Iverson?