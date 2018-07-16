SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees had an offensive explosion on Monday night, scoring 10 runs in a classic high-scoring Pacific Coast League game as they defeated the Las Vegas 51s 10-5.

Monday was the first of a four-game set against the 51s, in a key division matchup.

Four Bees (Michael Hermosillo, Jared Walsh, Luis Rengifo and Eric Young Jr.) tallied two RBIs apiece in the win. Young Jr. led the charge, going 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a walk.

“I think that everybody got back to their approach, didn’t try to do too much, tried to pass the baton to the next guy. Guys stepped up and got the big hits, so like I said, everybody isn’t trying to do it themselves and rely on each other and the team, then good things can happen,” Young Jr. said.

The Bees got off to a hot start, scoring seven runs through the first three innings.

Salt Lake is now 4-1 after the All-Star break, which gives the team a chance to rejuvenate and re-energize.

“I think it was kind of lacking there, closing into the All-Star break. Everybody got a chance to relax and realize exactly how much they love to play the game and everybody came back second half, started out strong in Sacramento, and definitely had a good start here tonight,” Young Jr. said.

With the second half of the season underway, the Bees are eyeing a spot in the playoffs.

“Just put up strong games. We know that we’re not going to win every one, but if we play strong games and leave it out there on the field, we can put ourselves in a good position there, come that last week, chasing for the playoffs,” Young Jr. said.

ANGELS NIGHT: Salt Lake celebrated its 18-year affiliation with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The Bees donned “Salt Lake Angels” jerseys and played Angels-related clips throughout the game. Salt Lake has had a heavy presence on the Angels’ roster this season, with 24 of the Bees’ 64 players in 2018 spending time with the Angels.

SIX-INNING START: Ivan Pineyro became the sixth Bees pitcher in 2018 to have a start of six innings or more. Pineyro allowed eight hits and five runs while walking two and striking out three. The long outing provided a rest for Salt Lake's bullpen. Dylan Unsworth was the only Bees reliever used.

TRANSACTIONS: Salt Lake continues to rack up transactions, with the club reaching 220 transactions following Monday's moves. Conor Lillis-White was placed on the temporarily inactive list, while Dylan Unsworth was called up to Salt Lake. The Angels also signed Junichi Tazawa as a free agent.

Double digits up on the scoreboard!

T6 | Bees 10, 51s 5 pic.twitter.com/p9FFLqPsH1 — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 17, 2018

****

BEELINES

Bees — 10

51s — 5

In short: Four Bees had 2-RBI nights as Salt Lake pulled away early to defeat the Las Vegas 51s.

Record: 49-46

Next up: Las Vegas RHP Cody Martin (2-2, 7.16 ERA) at Salt Lake RHP Osmer Morales (2-2, 6.11 ERA), Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.