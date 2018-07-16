VERNON, Tooele County — Two teenage boys were involved in a rollover accident Monday that left one seriously injured and the other in critical condition, officials said.

About 7:30 p.m, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were driving a Land Rover on state Route 36 near Vernon when the vehicle "went off the road right and back to the left before it overturned," according to Utah Highway Patrol. Both boys were wearing seatbelts, UHP said.

The boys were flown to a hospital, one in serious condition and one in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to UHP.