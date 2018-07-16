SOUTH JORDAN — Police are investigating after a man who claimed to be a salesman allegedly assaulted a woman in a South Jordan home on Sunday.

South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington said between 12:30 and 1 p.m., a man who appeared to be a door-to-door salesman knocked on the door of a home on Blackshear Drive, and the woman who opened the door told him she wasn't interested.

He then went around the back of the home and broke in, where he allegedly assaulted her, Pennington said.

Details about the assault were not available Monday.

Detectives are trying to find out if anyone in the neighborhood had contact with the man, the lieutenant said. They have looked at some surveillance video from the area but haven't seen him yet, Pennington said.

"We don't have an indication at this point that there's still a danger to the public," he said.

The man is described as white and 6 feet tall with brown hair. He was wearing a blue polo shirt with jeans and carrying a clipboard, Pennington said.